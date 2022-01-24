Mounties in Nova Scotia search for cremation urn stolen in recent break-in

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public's help as they investigate a break-in that resulted in the theft of several items, including an urn containing cremated remains. (Source: N.S. RCMP) Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public's help as they investigate a break-in that resulted in the theft of several items, including an urn containing cremated remains. (Source: N.S. RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories