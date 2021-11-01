Mounties in P.E.I. give $1,000 fines to four people for failing to abide by Public Health Act

HALIFAX -

Police in Prince Edward Island say they have given tickets to four people in Stratford, P.E.I., for failing to abide by the Public Health Act.

Stratford RCMP say they responded to a noise complaint at 1 a.m. on Sunday at a home on Larkspur Street.

"Upon arrival, police observed over 20 people inside the residence," police said in a news release. "The crowd was dispersed without incident. Four individuals who live at the residence were each issued a $1,000 fine for failing to abide by the Public Health Act."

Under P.E.I.'s Public Health Act, gatherings of more than 20 people are not permitted without an operational plan approved by the Public Health Office.