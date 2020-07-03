Advertisement
Mounties investigate fatal crash near Lockartville, N.S.
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 10:36PM ADT Last Updated Friday, July 3, 2020 11:00PM ADT
Police closed the westbound lane of Highway 101 between Exit 8 and Exit 8A after a fatal crash on Friday evening.
HALIFAX -- A fatal crash near Windsor, N.S. shut down a portion of Highway 101 Friday night as police investigated the scene.
The crash happened near Lockhartville in Kings County.
Police did not provide details on the cause of the collision or how many people were in the vehicle.
They said they will be on scene until the early morning hours and that westbound traffic is being diverted between Exit 8 and Exit 8A.