Mounties investigating after human remains found in Lower Sackville
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 10:29PM ADT
Officers were on scene in the area of the Bedford Bypass and a wooded area behind the Fultz House Museum off Memory Lane.
HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP confirm they are investigating the discovery of remains in Lower Sackville, N.S.
They said there is no public safety risk. And they say the investigation is ongoing.