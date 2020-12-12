HALIFAX -- RCMP in Antigonish are investigating after they responded to three incidents of railway tampering in various parts of Antigonish County on Wednesday.

Police also responded to a fourth incident of the same nature on Friday in Monastery.

According to the RCMP, the lights at each crossing were tampered with to activate the crossing lights, which indicate when a train is coming.

In one of the incidents -- police say the lights were tampered with to shorten the warning time of anapproaching train by 50 per cent.

Anyone one with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.