Mounties in New Brunswick want the public’s help locating an Ontario woman and her newborn baby for a well-being check.

The West District RCMP say they received a report on Saturday that a woman had delivered a baby in a room at the Quality Inn Motel in Saint-Andre, N.B.

Police say 26-year-old Yuyang Guan and her husband, 30-year-old Michael Bonnell, had been staying at the hotel since April 15. It is believed that the baby was born before May 25, but no one has seen the woman or the baby and there is some concern for their well-being.

The couple were seen driving a 2013 white Ford Edge with Ontario licence plate BVLX 256. Police say they had provided different addresses in Ontario, but could be headed to Peterborough. The photos the police released of Guan and Bonnell are not recent, so their appearances might be different.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment at 506-473-3137 or your local police.