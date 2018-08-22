

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say Riley Welner was last heard from on Wednesday and he was reported missing from his home on Route 112 in Upper Coverdale, N.B., at approximately 2 p.m.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Police are concerned for his well-being.”

Welner is described as being approximately five-foot-four inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police say they believe he is in the Moncton area.

If you have information about Welner's whereabouts, call Southeast District RCMP at 506-387-2222.