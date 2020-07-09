HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Mounties used a spike belt to stop a suspected impaired driver and had to call in a dog team to search for suspects after they fled into the woods on Wednesday morning.

The chase started at 9 a.m. with the Inverness RCMP and ended when member of the Eskasoni detachment set up the spike belt near Christmas Island.

Police say there were three people in the car and one male passenger came out of the woods and was arrested.

"The driver and remaining passenger were not located, and the search for them, as well as the investigation, is ongoing," the RCMP said in a news release.

A 31-year-old man from Sydney Mines was charged with resisting arrest and released on conditions. He is scheduled to attend Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Sept. 28.