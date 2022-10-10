Mounties who took photo with 'Freedom Fighters' were responding to noise complaint: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says two officers who took a photo with group members at a "Freedom Fighters" event in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County over the weekend were responding to a noise complaint.
Two officers responded to the complaint at a field near Highway 10 in Nictaux, N.S., around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say there was loud music coming from a large field and a poster at the end of the driveway stated the event was a "Freedom Fighter PTSD Drive." Police say more than 50 people were at the event and they were drinking alcohol.
While on scene, police say the officers were approached by a group of men who said they were not welcome in the area. The officers decided to de-escalate the situation while dealing with the noise complaint, according to the RCMP.
One of the officers spoke with a man, who police say identified himself as the president of the Freedom Fighters, and explained the noise bylaw in Annapolis County. They say the music was then turned down.
Meanwhile, police say the second officer was trying to maintain calm among a group of people that had approached the officers.
As the RCMP officers were leaving, police say one man stated that they hadn't paid the $5 entry fee, and the group started to surround the officers.
"To keep the situation diffused and avoid the potential for violence, the entry fee was paid with the RCMP officer’s personal funds," said RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay. "The RCMP is not affiliated with the 'Freedom Fighters' group."
The men then asked to take a photo with the officers and they agreed, in what police say was an effort to mitigate the situation.
The photo has been circulating on social media since the event, but police say it is being shared "without the accurate context of the situation."
Police say one of the officers in the photo is seen wearing a thin blue line patch, which is against RCMP policy. Police say he has since removed the patch from his uniform and the situation has been addressed with his supervisor.
