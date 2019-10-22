A place that's well known for helping men stay in style is about to get a new look.

When the venerable Halifax clothier Dugger's moves to a new location in the spring, it will trigger a domino effect that also change the look of an entire block on Spring Garden Road.

As far as clothing stores go, this one is a Halifax landmark.

"Dugger's is Spring Garden Road," said Sue Uteck of the Spring Garden Road Area Business Association.

Dugger's Men's Wear has been at the same location for more than 25 years.

It's a family-run store started by Dugger McNeil and taken over by his son Ross.

The store will be moving across the street and the old location is going to be sold.

The sale of this property isn't a done deal yet, but they have reached a purchase agreement.

When it's finalized, it's expected to trigger a major development on the entire block.

"That whole block will be coming down," Uteck said. "It will be down in the spring. Then in 2021 you'll see a whole new look with the $10-million street revitalization."