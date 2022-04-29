Move Radio and Salvation Army team up to fight period poverty in Fredericton

Fredericton's Move Radio is partnering with the Salvation Army to fight period poverty, and bring menstrual hygiene products to those in need in the community.

"Tampon Tuesday is a fundraising drive essentially, to not only create awareness and tell people about menstrual inequity," said Move radio host Sarah Betts.

"It's an opportunity to actually act on it, collect the hygiene products that will then increase the access to those products in our local community,” she said.

Menstrual hygiene products are some of the most needed and least donated items to food banks and shelters.

"There's about a quarter of Canadian women across the country experience period poverty and about one third are under 25,” said Tanya Arseneault, Salvation Army Community Family Services coordinator.

"We recognize that these women don't have the money… to go and buy the necessities that they need so for us to be able to hand them over to people will be wonderful," Renee Dearing, Salvation Army pastor.

The Salvation Army says they have been excited to have an opportunity to spread the word about the need for hygiene product donations.

"At the end of the month we're going to work with the Salvation Army to get that out into the community," Betts said.

"Distribute those products to places that need them like schools which are already kind of on board with the idea of having public access to menstrual hygiene products and shelters because menstrual hygiene products are one of the most highly requested but least donated products."

Donations can be made outside the Regent Mall Lawton’s, or directly to the Salvation Army on St. Mary’s street all through the month of May.