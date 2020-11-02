Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Canadian company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins clinical trial in Australia
How one COVID-19 case at an Ottawa sports practice led to six outbreaks, dozens of infections
Cases of COVID-19 in children on rise in U.S., with highest weekly spike yet
COVID-19 testing pilot begins for international travellers arriving at Calgary airport, Coutts crossing
Economic recovery during pandemic slower for Indigenous people: Statistics Canada
Slovakia tested two-thirds of its population for COVID-19 in two days
Europe may see 'several' waves of COVID-19: experts
WHO chief Tedros to quarantine after contact gets COVID-19
Prince William had coronavirus in April: report
Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert
Santa photos with children will be different this year, Canadian malls say