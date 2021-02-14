HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP say a man has died following an ATV collision in Mulgrave, N.S.

Just before noon on Saturday, police say they responded to a report of an ATV crash on Mill St. in Mulgrave. When Port Hawkesbury RCMP arrived, they found the man injured on the road.

The lone driver of the ATV, a 57-year-old man from Mulgrave, was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.



