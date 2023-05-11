Multi-million dollar lottery prize still unclaimed
A massive multi-million lottery jackpot remains unclaimed.
The winner of the $64 million gold ball ticket from Atlantic Lottery’s April 15 draw has yet to come forward, and the gaming corporation wants to hear from them.
"We're still waiting by the phone," said Greg Weston, a spokesperson for the company.
The ticket was sold in Gloucester County in northeast New Brunswick and is Atlantic Canada’s largest lottery prize ever.
Weston said typically they're used to meeting new winners almost daily and normally people come in within a few days of the draw.
“Sometimes winners, especially when it comes to a larger prize like this, they will take a few extra days or a little more time before they come in to claim their prize and it’s difficult to speculate why that is,” said Weston. “Everyone has their own reason, maybe they want to talk to a lawyer, a financial advisor, maybe they have to talk to their family before they come in.”
Whatever the reason, Weston said it’s fully within the winner or winners’ rights to do so.
"We're just hoping we can hear from them soon and meet whoever has the ticket because we're really excited to meet them,” he said.
Weston said they've heard the rumours that a night shift crew at a major retail store in northern New Brunswick had won the gigantic prize.
“Certainly we've been paying attention to social media and seen what everyone out there is saying, but at this point we're waiting to hear from the winners and we'll have more details to share about them once we do," said Weston.
The largest prize won in Atlantic Canada before this was $60 million shared by a group in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2018.
"This is a little bit bigger than that," said Weston. "We can't wait to hand out that giant cheque.'
