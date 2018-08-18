

CTV Atlantic





ANTIGONISH, N.S. - A number of agencies worked together to rescue a women in medical distress who was kayaking in Antigonish County on Friday.

Police say they received a call just before 5:30 p.m. of a 37-year-old woman in distress near Aulds Cove.

Antigonish District RCMP say after further investigation they were able to locate her on an island off the shore of Havre Boucher.

The town’s fire department and local RCMP, along with a rescue team deployed by the Coast Guard were able to locate the women and provide emergency medical care before transporting her back to shore where EHS was waiting.

The woman was taken to St. Martha’s Hospital in Antigonish and there has been no further word on her condition.