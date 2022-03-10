Multiple charges involving drugs and illegal tobacco laid against 63-year-old N.S. man

A Kentville N.S., man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that turned up drugs and illegal tobacco, says RCMP.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, police pulled over a 63-year-old man on Highway 101 near Wolfville, N.S.

During the stop, police say the man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

During the search of his car, police seized cocaine, oxycodone, and unstamped cigarettes, says RCMP.

Following the traffic stop, police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Oakdene Avenue in Kentville and seized cash and more cocaine, and unstamped cigarettes.

RCMP says Harold Francis Marriott is charged with the following:

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

selling of tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco

possessing unstamped tobacco

possessing tobacco on which tax has not been paid

possessing unmarked tobacco

transporting tobacco

Marriott was released on conditions and will appear in Kentville provincial court on March 29 at 9:30 a.m.