Multiple N.B. universities evacuated, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
HALIFAX -- Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene "investigating a file."
Fredericton police say there is no "immediate threat" to the public.
In a Twitter post Friday afternoon, UNB says its Fredericton and Saint John campuses, along with its Moncton site, will be evacuated immediately as a precautionary measure.
"Residence students should shelter in place," wrote UNB in a Twitter post.
Police have not provided any other details about the incident.
St. Thomas University is also evacuating, according to a Twitter post.
"We have been advised to close the STU Campus effective immediately and ask everyone to leave until further notice," read the tweet.
Students in residence at STU are asked to remain in their residence hall until further notice.
STU says more information will be provided as it becomes available.