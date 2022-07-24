Multiple people injured in N.S. motor vehicle collision

A motor vehicle collision that police say occurred late Sunday afternoon has left multiple people injured in Lower Economy, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 at around 4:15 p.m.

Police have yet to release many details in regards to the incident. However, they say paramedics were on scene to treat those involved.

According to police, the road is expected to be closed for several hours.