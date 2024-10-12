Multiple Vehicle Collision near Wolfville, N.S.

A multiple vehicle collision took place Saturday morning on Hwy. 101 in Nova Scotia. Emergency crews are responding.

At 8:05, Nova Scoita/Emergency/Fire/Info said a collision involving several vehicles and possibly tractor trailers happened near exit 11 in a Facebook post. The post said there were multiple injuries, multiple entrapments, rollovers, and extensive damage and debris. The post said the crash might have occurred in a construction zone.

EHS LifeFlight, EHS ground crews, RCMP, public works, Wolfville fire, Greenwich Fire and Hantsport fire were all dispatched to assist.

The closest ambulance was 10-minutes away at the time of the crash said the post.

Emergency services were informed of the accident as an iPhone crash notification followed by multiple 911 calls.

RCMP advised the public that Hwy. 101 near Wolfville is closed in both directions between exits 10 and 11 on X and Facebook at 8:38 a.m.

The presence of multiple vehicles in the collision was confirmed by RCMP's public information officer.

In their social media post, RCMP advised avoiding the area and said to expect significant delays.

