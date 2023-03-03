Mumford and Sons, Maggie Rogers to headline Cavendish’s new music festival this summer

After some confusion, it appears Cavendish, P.E.I., is getting a second music festival this summer after all.

After reconsidering a previous vote, Prince Edward Island’s Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico has given the green light to the new festival.

The two-day Sommo Festival will feature performances by headliners Mumford and Sons and Maggie Rogers, according to Whitecap Entertainment. Also on the lineup are Lord Huron, Vance Joy, Tegan and Sara and Charlotte Cardin.

“We’re so proud of where we live and work and wanted more ways to share the people and things that make it home,” said Ben Murphy, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, in a news release.

The festival is set to happen July 14-15 in Cavendish, the week after the Cavendish Beach Music Festival (CBMF) takes place.

The move comes after the municipality’s council voted 3-2 Monday night against permitting Whitecap Entertainment to host the festival.

However, Mayor Mathew Jelley says one councillor was confused by the wording of the motion and thought their “yes” vote was in favour of the festival, when it was actually a vote in favour of the planning committee's recommendation to not allow the festival.

A special meeting was held and the first vote was rescinded. In a new vote Wednesday night, councillors voted 3-2 in favour of giving Whitecap the permit to host the event.

Jelley says the community has had 14 years’ experience hosting major events, namely CBMF, which draws about 60,000 people to Cavendish annually.

“We’re expecting it will be a great weekend for festivalgoers,” Jelley told CTV News.

According to Whitecap, the Sommo Festival will feature not only music but culinary experiences as well.

“Guests will have the unique opportunity to meet celebrity chefs, participate in live food demonstrations and try the best of local breweries and wineries,” the news release said.

Tickets are on sale now.