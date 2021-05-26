FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's three biggest cities have elected women as their mayors.

Results of the May 10 municipal elections were announced Tuesday night after polls closed in the Edmundston-Madawaska region, where voting had been delayed because of a COVID-19 lockdown.

Kate Rogers becomes Fredericton's first female mayor, defeating incumbent Mike O'Brien.

Donna Reardon is the new mayor of Saint John, while Dawn Arnold was re-elected mayor of Moncton.

Ballots were held in a secure location for the last two weeks before counting started Tuesday morning.

Voters also cast ballots for district education councils and regional health authority boards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.