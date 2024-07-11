Municipality advises against swimming at 2 Dartmouth, N.S., beaches due to high bacteria levels

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents to avoid swimming at two Dartmouth, N.S., beaches due to high bacteria levels in the water.

The municipality says a recreational water quality advisory is in effect at Birch Cove Beach and Penhorn Beach until further notice.

While the water quality advisory is in effect, use of the beach area is at the user's own risk, reads a news release Thursday.

Lifeguards will remain on-site during regular hours to advise against swimming.

According to the release, city staff regularly tests the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches during July and August.

Recent results indicate bacteria levels at these beaches exceed Health Canada guidelines.

High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including:

dogs

birds

wildlife

impacts from climate change, such as high temperatures, lower water levels and recent heavy rainfall

"Staff will continue testing the water and will lift the advisory when bacteria levels are once again within Health Canada guidelines," reads the release.

"The municipality will advise residents when this advisory is lifted."

