Municipality update on Halifax Public Gardens' tree attack

Work is ongoing to preserve and save 29 trees that were damaged in last summer’s tree girdling vandalism at the Halifax Public Gardens, the Halifax Regional Municipality said in an update Thursday.

On July 26, 2022, it was discovered that 33 trees, some of which were as old as 200 years, appeared to have been cut around their trunks with an axe. This is a process called girdling, which is a way to kill a tree without cutting it down.

Four of the trees were deemed unsalvageable and removed.

The municipality said in a news release that staff have used coconut fibres to protect the wounds, and have attempted bridge-grafting on the 29 remaining trees with damage, in hopes of encouraging growth of healthy bark on the wounded areas.

It is estimated it would cost more than $350,000 to replace the damaged trees, according to the Friends of the Public Gardens organization.

Over the spring, all the damaged trees, except for one, leafed out as expected. That one tree was removed by the Municipality.

“Bridge-grafting efforts are ongoing, and many of the trees are showing positive responses in the form of callousing,” said Ryan Nearing, public affairs advisor for the municipality in a Thursday release.

While responses have been positive so far, the city says it may take several years of continued growth to see the full extent of damage to the trees.

The Halifax Public Gardens were founded by the Nova Scotia Horticultural Society in 1836, and in 1984, it was recognized as a National Historic Site. The gardens are also a part of Canada’s Garden Route.

