Municipality warns against swimming at 4 Halifax-area beaches due to high bacteria levels in water

    Kidston Lake Beach is pictured in this file image. Kidston Lake Beach is pictured in this file image.
    The Halifax Regional Municipality is warning against swimming at three more Halifax-area beaches due to high bacteria levels in the water.

    The municipality says a recreational water quality advisory is now in effect at:

    • Kearney Lake Beach in Halifax
    • Kidston Beach in Halifax
    • Shubie Park Beach in Dartmouth

    The previous adivsory at Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth remains in effect. The municipality lifted the advisory for Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth on Thursday.

    While the water quality advisory is in effect, use of the beach area is at the user's own risk, reads the news release from the municipality.

    Lifeguards will remain on-site during regular hours to advise against swimming.

    According to the release, city staff regularly tests the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches during July and August.

    Recent results indicate bacteria levels at these beaches exceed Health Canada guidelines.

    High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including:

    • dogs
    • birds
    • wildlife
    • impacts from climate change, such as high temperatures, lower water levels and recent heavy rainfall

    "Staff will continue testing the water and will lift the advisory when bacteria levels are once again within Health Canada guidelines," reads a release.

    "The municipality will advise residents when this advisory is lifted."

