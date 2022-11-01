Murder charge reinstated against Adam Drake in 2016 homicide of Tyler Keizer

The man accused of killing Dartmouth rapper Pat Stay is once again facing a murder charge in connection with a homicide in 2016.

Halifax Regional Police says Adam Joseph Drake, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer.

Drake was charged with first-degree murder in Keizer’s killing in March 2019, but the charge was later withdrawn.

The charge stemmed from Nov. 21, 2016, when Halifax police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Falkland and Gottingen streets around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot while sitting inside his vehicle.

Keizer was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

At the time, Keizer’s girlfriend told CTV News that she was dropping him off at a halfway house on Gottingen Street when the shots were fired. She was also inside the vehicle, but wasn’t injured.

Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer was found shot in a vehicle in the area of Falkland and Gottingen streets on Nov. 21, 2016. (In Loving Memory of Tyler Keizer/Facebook)

Police had said Keizer and Drake knew each other.

However, the murder charge against Drake was withdrawn in October 2021.

With the reinstatement of the charge, Drake now faces two first-degree murder charges. The other stems from the stabbing death of rapper Pat Stay in September.

Police found Stay, 36, suffering from stab wounds outside a nightclub on Halifax’s Lower Water Street around 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 4. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Drake was arrested on Sept. 10 in Tantallon in connection with Stay’s homicide and charged with first-degree murder.

The accused remains in custody and is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Nov. 28.