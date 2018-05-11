

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is renewing calls for clues in the murder of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found in Cherrybrook, N.S., 20 years ago.

Police say Christine Marjorie McLean was last seen alive on April 4, 1998. She was reported missing 10 days later.

Her body was found lying in some bushes a short distance from a gravel road leading to a water treatment construction site off Highway 7 on May 11, 1998.

Police believe McLean was killed at another location and that her body was dumped at the site.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about her death who have yet to come forward.

“Someone knows what happened to Christine twenty years ago,” said Cpl. Troy Murray in a statement. “It’s time to come forward and talk with police.”

McLean’s murder has been added to the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about McLean’s death is asked to contact police.



