

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia government is offering a cash reward for information about the murder of a woman who died in a fire in South Rawdon, N.S., two years ago.

The body of 27-year-old Laura Ross was found inside a burned-out garage on her property on April 3, 2017.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and her death was deemed a homicide.

A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder four months after the fire. However, the charge against Joshua Eric Crowell was dropped earlier this year.

The RCMP and Nova Scotia government have now added Ross’s homicide to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

"The family continues to suffer in the wake of this horrific death, they deserve closure," said Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey in a statement Wednesday.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about the case that have yet to come forward, and they’re asking them to contact the program at 1-888-710-9090.

"The death of Laura Ross had a significant impact on the community of South Rawdon. The RCMP continues to work towards piecing the facts together to bring closure to the family and justice for Laura," said Insp. Lynn Young, officer in charge of the Nova Scotia RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

"There is no piece of information that is too small to be of value -- please call us if you can help."