

CTV Atlantic





The Saint John Police Force has released new information about the deaths of two people inside a hotel last year, saying they were the result of a murder-suicide.

The bodies of a 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were found inside the Best Western Plus on Major Brook Drive on Feb. 28, 2017.

At the time, police said their deaths were considered suspicious, but they had said nothing more about the case since then.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the woman was the victim of a homicide and the man died by suicide.

Police say the couple was from Alberta and was headed east. Police believe they were just passing through Saint John.

Police say they won’t be releasing their names, to protect the identities of their families.

At the time, police had seized two dogs from the hotel room. Investigators say the animals were transported back to the couple’s families out west.



