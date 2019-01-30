

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The clothing Dennis Oland was wearing on the day his father, Richard, was bludgeoned to death were subjected to close analysis by a video expert, the Oland trial was told Wednesday.

Grant Fredericks, who runs Forensic Video Solutions in Spokane, Wash., looked at surveillance footage from locations in the Saint John area where Dennis Oland was caught on camera in the hours before and after Richard Oland was killed on July 6, 2011.

Dennis Oland, 50, a former investment adviser, is on trial for the second-degree murder of his father. This is a retrial since Oland's conviction in 2015 was set aside on appeal and a new trial ordered.

Fredericks' testimony from 2015 was replayed for the current trial. Crown prosecutors and the defence have agreed to re-use testimony from the first trial where possible, to save time and money.

Fredericks told the court his video search was confined to three specific items of clothing: a brown jacket, a checkered shirt and a pair of shorts. He compared video footage of Dennis Oland wearing these items on July 6, 2011, with police photos of the items after they were seized and became evidence.

In all cases, Fredericks could not say if the clothes were the same, only that they had the "same class features," meaning they were similar or the same type.

It is something of a moot point for the trial. Oland already has confirmed he was wearing the brown jacket and the shirt, although he initially told the police he was wearing a navy jacket on the day of his father's murder.

His defence lawyers have said it was an "honest mistake."

The key piece of clothing is the brown Hugo Boss jacket. It was found to have several small bloodstains on it and DNA that matched Richard Oland's profile.

Both the jacket and the shirt, which had stains on it that could not be identified, were dry cleaned in the days following the murder.

Under cross examination by defence, Fredericks said he was not given any other items to compare, including shoes that Oland may have been wearing.

Police found no blood on any of the eight pairs of shoes found in Oland's closet.

The crime scene was very bloody. Richard Oland, 69, a prominent and wealthy businessman, was struck over 40 times with an axe-like weapon and a blunt, hammer-type instrument, possibly a dry-wall hammer. A weapon was never found.