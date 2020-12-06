"Murmur," a feature film about a lonely, alcoholic woman, has won the top prize at the annual Screen Nova Scotia awards.

The low-budget film, written and directed by Heather Young, follows a convicted drunk driver (Shan MacDonald) who is ordered to perform community service at an animal shelter.

Other prizes handed out at the virtual ceremony held Friday included best television series, which went to the second season of "Pure." The drama focuses on a Mennonite pastor who is working undercover within an organized crime network.

The best documentary award went to "Conviction," which explores the lives of women in prison and the decarceration movement.

"Wildfire," described as an Indigenous Two-Spirit story written and directed by Bretten Hannam, won best short film. A full-length feature version of the story is being adapted into the upcoming film "Wildhood" that's due for release next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.