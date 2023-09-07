Murphy’s Logic: A diagnosis for the N.S. PC’s health-care promise
Tim Houston has been premier of Nova Scotia for two years now. By law, the next election is scheduled for July 15, 2025, so he’s just past half way through his term.
Houston and his PCs swept to power on a bold promise – to heal a health-care system in crisis.
But the very broad nature of the promise makes it a difficult one to keep. While Houston did propose some specific measures, his big picture promise – to fix health care – was almost certainly interpreted differently by every person who heard it, depending on their personal problem: wait times for surgery, overcrowded ERs, hospital closures, staff shortages. Tim Houston has taken steps to address each of these issues; all involve spending great gobs of money. The government’s been running advertisements reiterating its commitment to fixing health care, and there are claims of some improvements – although most are not easy to quantify.
And, the one metric that is obvious, doesn’t look good. Earlier this year, the number of Nova Scotians without a family doctor was pegged at around 150,000 – 15 per cent of the population. That’s about double what it was when the PCs came to power two years ago.
Tim Houston didn’t specifically promise a doctor for every Nova Scotian, as his predecessor Stephen McNeil once did, but he did promise to fix health care. A lot of people heard that as a promise to get them a family doctor.
Half way through his term, Tim Houston’s got a long way to go if he’s going to deliver the fix they’re waiting for.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
Poilievre pitches 'common sense' as Conservative policy convention kicks off, delegates energized
The Conservative Party's moment has come to sell Canadians on its 'common sense' plan, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told his caucus on Thursday, as they gathered in Quebec City for the federal party's three-day policy convention where controversial policy pitches risk impacting the party's broadening appeal.
Nearly 800 wildfires still out-of-control in Canada, officials say in update on recovery, mitigation
Federal officials say there are still 1,052 wildfires raging across the country -- with 791 designated as out-of-control -- and warned that this year's fire season shows no sign of slowing down in September.
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
The Bank of Canada may have to raise interest rates further, given that inflation may stay high for some time, said governor Tiff Macklem Thursday.
Trapped U.S. explorer thanks authorities for saving his life in emotional video from Turkish cave
Rescuers from across Europe rushed to a cave in Turkiye on Thursday, launching an operation to save an American researcher who became trapped around 1,000 metres (3,000 feet) below the surface after suffering stomach bleeding.
'There's no one to fill his shoes': Journalist and author Peter C. Newman dies at 94
Veteran journalist and author Peter C. Newman, who held a mirror up to Canada, has died at the age of 94.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
Toronto
-
Toronto teachers bargaining unit opposes binding arbitration to avoid strike
The bargaining unit representing Toronto high school teachers say they oppose a tentative deal with the province that would see a strike avoided through the use of voluntary binding arbitration.
-
Toronto CEO, 12 companies facing $5M class action lawsuit for alleged door-to-door rental scam
A Toronto CEO and 12 of his companies are facing a potential class action lawsuit alleging they held their HVAC rental customers' homeowner titles "hostage" in exchange for "exorbitant" amounts of money, according to a lawyer representing the consumers.
-
Owning a car in Canada is getting more expensive. A new survey reveals how much it's costing you
Owning a car is more of a luxury for most these days as the price tags of vehicles and associated costs have soared. Here's how much it's costing you, according to a new survey.
Calgary
-
'This is hell': Families fear for their kids as confirmed severe E.coli cases connected to daycares jump to 128
A food poisoning spate connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares is believed by some to be the largest serious E. coli outbreak of children under the age of five ever reported.
-
E3 Lithium hosts official opening of commercial scale pilot extraction plant
E3 Lithium celebrated the new operation with a ribbon cutting Thursday at the plant about 20 kilometres east of Olds.
-
'My heart breaks for his family': Copperfield stabbing victim remembered as kind young man
Family and friends want the victim of a fatal stabbing in Copperfield, Danillo Canales Glenn, to be remembered as being a kind young man and not for the tragic circumstances that took his life.
Montreal
-
'It's very unusual,' former Montreal resident receives 'invoice' for $0.01
A former Montreal resident was left confused when she received what looked like an invoice from the city for one cent.
-
Man, 79, suffers minor injuries after STM bus crashes into shelter in NDG
An STM bus heading west along Sherbrooke Street crashed into a bus shelter at the corner of Patricia Avenue in NDG this afternoon.
-
Chibougamau man facing arson charges in connection with Quebec wildfires
A 37-year-old man from Chibougamau, Que. is facing arson charges in connection with the numerous forest fires that occurred earlier this summer in that area.
Edmonton
-
North Edmonton condo evacuation will last months, residents told in emotional meeting
No one will be living in the Castledowns Pointe condos anytime soon, even though the bills still need to be paid, in what is being described as a "financial tragedy" in north Edmonton.
-
'1 goal' finds Oilers players skating together 2 weeks before NHL training camp
It's been almost four months, but being eliminated in the National Hockey League playoffs still sticks firmly in Leon Draisaitl's craw.
-
Train testing resumes on Valley Line Southeast LRT, TransEd anticipates fall opening
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will open this fall, according to the company building the project, but an opening date has yet to be announced.
Northern Ontario
-
Homeless international students in North Bay reach agreement with Canadore
Between 50 and 100 homeless international students, some of whom who slept in a tent outside Canadore College this week, say they have come to an agreement with the college
-
Domtar shutdown like dealing ‘with a death,’ Espanola mayor says
As people in Espanola deal with the news that its largest employer – Domtar – is closing indefinitely, the town’s mayor says the first order of business is helping affected workers.
-
Sault police mourn officer: ‘It’s a huge loss’
A member of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is being remembered for his unwavering dedication to his job and the community he served.
London
-
'Hate' campaign seemingly targets youngest and most impressionable in our community
A number of elementary schools in London, Ont. had to deal with transphobic and anti-LGBTQ2IA+ graffiti and stickers to start the school year.
-
Shady Artists exhibit supports My Sisters’ Place
For the 8th year, the annual Shady Artists show is back with a portion of the proceeds once again going to support programming at My Sisters’ Place in London, Ont.
-
Firefighters attend blaze in Old East Village
The London Fire Department is on scene of an active fire at 790 Dundas Street, near the Aeolian Hall.
Winnipeg
-
'I have been struggling': Victim of Winnipeg Olive Garden stabbing shares horrors of incident, man sentenced
The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman while she worked at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was sentenced last week, as the woman highlighted the emotional and physical scars she still deals with after the attack.
-
Woman dies after hitting boat propeller in Manitoba, Mounties say
Manitoba Mounties say a 65-year-old woman has died after she was thrown from a boat, hitting the propeller in the water.
-
'Nothing less than bullying': Manitoba councillors say silica company considering legal action against them
Two Manitoba councillors say the company behind a controversial silica sand mining project is considering taking legal action because of their outspoken opposition.
Ottawa
-
Tap and ride: OC Transpo customers can now pay the fare with credit cards or mobile wallet
OC Transpo is introducing a tap and ride payment system, giving people the option to use their credit card for pay for transit fares on buses and the O-Train.
-
'Flood the city': Video of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' shown at trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber called for people to 'flood the city' in a social media video that was shown Thursday in court as part of his criminal trial in Ottawa.
-
All aboard! VIA Rail adding two new trips between Ottawa and Toronto this fall
VIA Rail is adding two more trips between Ottawa and Toronto this fall, as service returns to pre-pandemic levels.
Saskatoon
-
'Almost like the plane ran over it': Saskatoon elite cyclist's bike wrecked on Air Canada flight
An elite cyclist based in Saskatoon says Air Canada is denying her claim after her high-performance bike was wrecked.
-
Wayward raccoon falls asleep outside Saskatoon Starbucks
Patrons of the Starbucks in Midtown got a brush with wildlife on Thursday after a wayward raccoon decided to bed down in a tree just outside the downtown Saskatoon café.
-
YWCA Saskatoon launches $19M expansion campaign
The YWCA Saskatoon is more than doubling its capacity as part of an expansion and renovation of its facility.
Vancouver
-
Man sentenced to 6 months plus time served since 2021 Vancouver homicide, police say
The man responsible for a homicide on Vancouver's Commercial Drive in 2021 has been sentenced to six more months in jail, police said Thursday.
-
'We hear you BeyHive': Hullo adds special late-night sailing for Beyoncé's Vancouver concert
B.C.’s newest ferry service is getting in “Formation” before Beyoncé arrives in Vancouver next week by scheduling a late-night sailing back to the island after the Sept. 11 concert.
-
Do you recognize this man? Burnaby RCMP searching for suspect in Rolex theft
Mounties in Burnaby are looking for a suspect who they say made off with a Rolex watch after arranging a meeting through Facebook Marketplace.
Regina
-
Regina police using decoy vehicles to deter crime
Police in Regina are experimenting with using unoccupied, marked police cruisers to deter crime.
-
Riders looking to squash 'Banjo Bowl' name for Labour Day rematch with Winnipeg
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will go head-to-head this weekend in a game that has been dubbed the "Banjo Bow" for 19 years.
-
CFL to delay games when wildfire smoke levels are high
With smoke from wildfires hitting parts of Canada in record amounts this summer the Canadian Football League (CFL) says it plans to delay games when the air quality health index is above seven.
Vancouver Island
-
Body found in water between B.C. mainland, Galiano Island
Investigators are working to identify human remains found in the Strait of Georgia last week. The body was located approximately 11 kilometres west of Tsawwassen, between the B.C. mainland and the northern end of Galiano Island.
-
Victoria Conservatory of Music names platinum-selling popstar to its faculty
The Victoria Conservatory of Music has chosen an internationally renowned popstar to lead two of the school's vocal programs.
-
Convicted killer of Saskatoon woman arrested while on parole in Victoria
A convicted killer who brutally murdered a 21-year-old woman in Saskatoon more than two decades ago is behind bars in Victoria after his parole was suspended. Victoria police confirm that 49-year-old Kenneth David MacKay, who had been released on day parole, was arrested in the city on Friday and remains in police custody.