Murphy’s Logic: Lower taxes, don’t raise wages to fix inflation

History is repeating itself.

And this isn’t ancient history, but it’s long enough ago that many don’t remember the problem or its painful solutions.

Canada hasn’t experienced serious increases in prices - inflation - in almost 40 years.

But in the early 1980s, the Trudeau government of that day limited its unions to wage increases six and five, and encouraged all employers to do the same, as interest rates hit the low 20s and consumer prices spiralled into double digits.

A decade earlier, the same Liberals won an election promising not to bring in even more restrictive wage and price controls to wrestle inflation, proposed by Robert Stanfield, only to do exactly that when they won a majority government.

None of this was easy on Canadians but inflation was eventually brought under control and remained so through the balance of the 80s through the early 2020s. Then, came the COVID-19 pandemic, massive economic stimulus - using borrowed or manufactured money - supply chain problems and a war in Europe. A perfect recipe for the inflation we are experiencing now. And there are already mounting calls for large wage increases to help Canadians keep up.

Giving people more money to help pay higher prices seems reasonable but is itself the cause of even higher prices. And so spins the vicious circle.

The one thing governments can and should do to help us through these expensive times, is lower all of the consumption taxes on gasoline, oil and diesel, surcharges on travel, building materials, food and other personal items until such a time as they effectively refund all of the additional taxes we have already paid, and they have collected on vastly higher than expected prices.

Governments profit handsomely from the HST when prices increase, as they have been for months now. And the politicians know by exactly how much or can easily find out.

Give back the excess. Don’t spend it. It won’t solve the inflation problem but it may help pre-empt the more draconian measures we have experienced in the past, which might also be the way of the future.