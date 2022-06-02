Murphy’s Logic: Queen Elizabeth II should be Canada's last monarch

Queen Elizabeth II is a remarkable woman who has led an exemplary life. Canada could not have asked for a more dignified and gracious head of state for these past 70 years.

But Her Majesty is, sadly, a monarch from a bygone era.

Her children and grandchildren have not behaved as the Queen has, inspiring the world with ethics and values born of the economic depression she witnessed, and the Second World War, during which she herself served as her parents, the King and Queen, inspired and galvanized an empire.

Unlike her descendants, the apparent and presumptive heirs to her throne, Elizabeth was not born to be Queen. She had to learn to accept her role, just as her father did.

It was not easy. They were born into privilege but not entitled to the great majesty, wealth and power of the Crowned head of state.

That may be what sets them apart. The younger royals, some of whom are not even really that young anymore, have an air of entitlement.

They may be constitutionally entitled to be the head of state of Canada, but we as a nation have the right to change that. And as a modern, self-confident nation, we have the responsibility to do so. And when the time comes, we should find a way to do it.

Our head of state should be chosen from among our leading citizens in a process devoid of political partisanship of any kind.

God save the Queen. Long may she reign as the last monarch of Canada.