Murphy's Logic: Reward giving to people over giving to politics
Winston Churchill said, "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
For many, this is the season of giving. Our own Christmas Daddies broadcast is just a week away.
With so many families struggling to pay for groceries and fuel this year, charities are likely to experience increased demand even as donations drop.
While a Nanos Research survey, conducted for CTV News, found 60 per cent of Atlantic Canadians plan to give the same amount to charities this year as last, almost a quarter say they’ll give less, because they have less to give.
Supporting those in need is not only the right thing to do -- it’s also tax-deductible.
A person who gives $100 to charity gets a federal tax credit of $15; it’s the government’s way to encourage and reward charitable donations.
But consider this.
The same $100 donation to a federal political party produces a tax credit of five times as much -- $75.00. There is a much lower limit on eligible political donations, but for Canadians of modest means, it’s more lucrative to support a registered political party than a registered charity.
That’s not right.
Political parties are important, but they mainly support themselves and their election campaigns. A great many charities provide food, clothing, shelter and support for those on hard times.
The basic tax credit for supporting them should be increased.
Surely, the tax system shouldn’t reward giving to politics over giving to people.
