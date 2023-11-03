Murphy’s Logic: Why the change on carbon pricing?
The Trudeau government’s decision to pause the carbon tax on home heating oil may be the right thing to do, but there can be little doubt it’s being done for the wrong reason.
Up until just before the prime minister stood - flanked by his Atlantic MPs to announce he was doing it - some of those same MPs were turning blue in the face explaining why it couldn’t be done. It wouldn’t be fair to Canadians who use other fuels to heat their homes, which it isn’t, and it would be like making pollution free again. Not free, but certainly cheaper.
The right reason to suspend the tax is that so many people are having trouble making ends meet - people in every province. But that was true a year ago, and six months ago when we were being told why it couldn’t be done. That hasn’t changed. What has changed is the Liberals’ polling numbers in Atlantic Canada. They are tanking. And that’s the main reason for the policy retreat. Politics. It could backfire.
While some financially-strapped voters may express their gratitude by returning to the Liberal fold, I suspect many more will see this as the worst kind of rank opportunism.
Others who support the carbon tax will be offended by the blatant cave in.
Still, others who support suspending the tax may be even more inclined to vote for a party and candidates that want to do so permanently.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Wish him all the best': Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist, saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
Most Canadians worried about the Israel-Hamas war spreading, increasing hate incidents at home: Nanos survey
A large majority of Canadians say they are worried about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas spreading to other countries in the Middle East and beyond, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops tighten encirclement of Gaza City as top U.S. diplomat arrives in Israel
Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to press for a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting with Hamas and for more aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A New York jury on Thursday convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least US$10 billion.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
Australian police accuse lunch host of murdering 3 guests with poisonous mushrooms
The host of a weekend family lunch at her Australian country home was charged with murdering three guests with poisonous mushrooms and attempting to murder a fourth who was left fighting for life, police said on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Want free home upgrades? You may be eligible under these 2 programs in Ontario
Some Ontarians are eligible for free energy upgrades, which could help lower energy bills during the colder months.
-
Woman says she found a black widow spider in carton of grapes she brought home from Toronto grocery store
A Toronto woman got a frightening surprise after seeing what appears to be a black widow spider nestled in her container of green grapes she took home from the grocery store.
-
Five Ontario hospitals say data stolen in cyberattack has been published online
Data stolen in a ransomware attack targeting half-a-dozen Ontario hospitals and healthcare institutions have been published online, the hospitals said Thursday.
Calgary
-
Man taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from southeast Calgary multiplex fire
A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a multiplex fire in southeast Calgary on Thursday evening.
-
Matthew de Grood's main goal is to return to Calgary, board hears
A review board, which is to decide on further freedoms for Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood, heard that since the young man's last assessment he hasn't accomplished enough rehabilitation.
-
Rat infestations at Calgary recycling facilities were discovered nearly 2 years ago
A rat infestation inside two Calgary paper and waste recycling facilities is still active, after being discovered almost two years ago.
Montreal
-
Judge orders Montreal suburb to compensate residents for excessive traffic noise
A Montreal suburb has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars to around 300 residents who say they've suffered from years of unreasonable traffic noise.
-
Thousands more Quebec teachers to strike later this month: FAE
On Nov. 23, some 65,000 primary and secondary teachers will launch an indefinite general strike. Sixty delegates from the la Fédération autonome de l’enseignement (FAE) made the decision during a meeting called to analyze a new offer from the government of Quebec.
-
Video of Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Canada will warm your heart
A video of a Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Quebec has amassed millions of views on TikTok.
Edmonton
-
Police being used as a 'scapegoat' in debate over Edmonton 7% tax increase: association
The debate over how much Edmonton taxpayers will have to fork over next year is heating up – with at least one city councillor pointing his finger at police, drawing a fiery response from the officer's union.
-
Alberta proposes law on pension-exit referendum, but bill doesn't make result binding
The Alberta government has introduced legislation promising residents will get a say in a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan, but the bill does not force the government to accept the result.
-
Watch: A ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT
Members of the media were invited for a ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT line on Thursday, two days before it opens to riders.
Northern Ontario
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
SNOLAB sorry after employee makes disturbing social media comment about Justin Trudeau
SNOLAB in Sudbury has taken to social media to apologize after a staffer made a disturbing comment about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X.
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
London
-
Lucknow native takes home medal at Pan-Am Games
Canada's Pan Am Games team has made more trips to the top of the podium than it did four years ago
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 34
After two days of legal discussions, the defence resumed its case on Thursday with a forensic psychiatrist testifying to the mental state of accused Nathaniel Veltman on the night a London, Ont. Muslim family was killed. Here’s what you missed.
-
Veltman was focused on obsessions not on consequences, psychiatrist testifies
Dr. Julian Gojer returned to the witness box Thursday afternoon in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman.
Winnipeg
-
'Why didn't they keep him safe?': Family, First Nations leaders question police after man's death in custody
Family and First Nations leaders are questioning the response by Winnipeg police following the death of an Indigenous man taken into custody.
-
Plane makes temporary landing on Manitoba road: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says a plane made a temporary landing on a rural road in the RM of St. Andrews Thursday night.
-
Province sets date for Kinew government’s first speech from the throne
The province has announced the first speech from the throne of the Wab Kinew-led government will be delivered later this month.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo cutting some 200-series routes, redirecting buses off residential streets
OC Transpo is cutting many Connexion routes between residential neighbourhoods and O-Train stations and redirecting buses off residential streets with low ridership as part of the bus route review to adjust service to current ridership levels across the city of Ottawa.
-
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Orleans
Emergency crews responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Inquest deems the in-custody death of Sask. man accidental
An inquest into the death of a man in Prince Albert police custody says his death was accidental.
Vancouver
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
-
Swifties attending her Vancouver concerts should expect costly hotel prices, critics warn
The leader of BC United called Taylor Swift’s Vancouver concert announcement “landslide news,” and admitted he’s already registered to try to get tickets. But Kevin Falcon also used the event to take a shot at the provincial government’s proposed crackdown on short-term rentals.
-
'Holy Grail of housing' or provincial overreach? B.C.'s new housing plans spark strong reactions
Esther Greenlay and her husband rent a home in Victoria, but they and their young family are moving to Alberta—because they want to buy a home, but can’t afford to buy a house in B.C.
Regina
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Open house will allow residents to give feedback on proposed canola crush, renewable diesel plants near Regina
Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) is looking gain feedback from residents around Regina regarding the company's proposed renewable diesel and canola crush plants.
-
Fashion giant Hugo Boss takes aim at Regina cheerleading group over copyright claim
Regina based cheerleading, dance, and tumbling organization, BOSS Athletics INC. has once again been put to the test over its name after fashion mogul Hugo Boss had their Instagram shut down over copyright claims.
Vancouver Island
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 drops for 4th straight week in B.C.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. declined again this week, though not as dramatically as it had been dropping since early October.
-
B.C. Indigenous summit addresses the elephant in the backroom
British Columbia Premier David Eby says Indigenous leaders “raise an important point” about bureaucrats standing between First Nations and political leaders on the path to reform.
-
Mounties searching for man and boat after crewmate found dead in B.C. Gulf Islands
Mounties are investigating the death of one man and the disappearance of another after the two mariners were last seen boarding a boat in British Columbia's Gulf Islands.