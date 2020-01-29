HALIFAX -- Our population in the Maritimes is older, on average, than the rest of Canada and there are now more seniors than children and teenagers.

Mental health experts say that means there needs to be a focus on mental health for older adults now more than ever.

Music and mental health came together at a Halifax retirement home Wednesday during a Bell Let's Talk fundraiser spearheaded by 84-year old Maureen Banyard to help raise money for mental health care.

"The seniors are the most important people," Banyard said. "It's a healing process for all of us, and it's very very important."

Her goal? To raise $10,000 and put a spotlight on mental health for her peers.

"It's so important to make other people very comfortable, especially when this is brought to us on mental health, money can't buy that," Banyard said.

Jodi Bartlett is the general manager of Parkland at the Gardens.

"Throughout all of our life, there are times that we all have needs, and certainly that is very true, as you become a senior," Bartlett said.

It's not unusual to hear music here. Part of the facility's focus on keeping its residents active and social is to promote mental and emotional wellness.

"It's really important for their mental health," said Chloe Henderson, the Harmony program manager."We promote stimulation in so many different venues."

When it comes to addressing some of the challenges that can appear in the senior years, the concept of positive aging is a key part of the equation.

"There's a lot of research now showing to what degree our lifestyles actually play a huge role in health and happiness," said Dr. Keri-Leigh Cassidy, a geriatric psychiatry professor.

Cassidy says the physical changes, like chronic illness, or life changes, like the death of a spouse, can also bring about conditions like depression and anxiety.

"Often, there's a tendency to normalize what ends up being mental illness in later life, that it's normal to be old and sad, or to lose your memory, and that normalizing is actually a big problem I think in our culture," Cassidy said.

She says it's important for seniors -- and their caregivers -- to know the signs and symptoms, to start a conversation, and seek help if needed.

"The goal is really in their best interest to figure out how to help them get back where they were, that often opens things up," Cassidy said.

At the music for mental health fundraiser, Banyard got some good news. The company that owns the retirement home said it will match what she raises up to $10,000.