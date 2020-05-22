Sponsored by:

A new initiative is encouraging Canadians to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic through the gift of music.

Physical distancing measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 have left many people feeling isolated. Canadians miss seeing friends, family, neighbours, and co-workers in person.

While the ability to maintain a positive outlook has been put to the test during the pandemic, Canadians have been creative in their use of technology and social networks to stay connected and engaged in each other’s lives.

Desjardins’ new online initiative, Send a Virtual Solo, is relying on the power of music to inspire, uplift, and bring people together.

The company has teamed up with 40 musicians from across the country and are asking Canadians to nominate someone they think could use an emotional boost.

Have a family member, neighbour, or friend who’s struggling? A co-worker who’s having a hard time working from home? Visit the Desjardins Group Facebook page to submit a nomination.

If your nominee is chosen, they’ll receive an uplifting song recorded by one of 40 Canadian musicians, who represent a wide range of styles, genres, and perspectives.

Acts of kindness are more important then ever. Show someone you care by giving the gift of music.