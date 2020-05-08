SYDNEY, N.S. -- Some of the Maritimes’ best Celtic musicians have come together to create a musical tribute to the victims of the Nova Scotia shootings.

Maire Neville is an Irish harp player who now lives in Sydney River, N.S. She came up with the idea to create a cover of “The Parting Glass” – a traditional Scottish-Irish song which tells the story of a bittersweet goodbye.

“It's really a good tribute for people who have died. It's a great Irish wake song, so it seemed fitting for what we were trying to do,” says Neville.

Chrissy Crowley and Colin Grant are well-known Nova Scotia fiddlers. When asked to be part of the video featuring artists from all over the world, the pair jumped at the chance to give something back.

“I was immediately struck by the music itself. It's such a beautiful piece,” says Crowley.

“That piece is meaningful because, in many ways, we can't get together to grieve. The irony of being separated by this virus, yet able to come together online is a powerful message,” says Grant.

The video that accompanies the song features scenery from Nova Scotia and Ireland. It was originally meant to air as part of a broadcast put on by Neville’s stepsons. The boys have created a weekly program called “East Coast Kids News” that has a growing following online.

The boy’s father, Herbie Sakalauskas, produced the video and quickly realized it would be appreciated by a wider audience. At the time of writing, the video has been viewed more than 30,000 times on Facebook.

“It just shows how far this message actually went,” says Sakalauskas.

“For people to actually reach out from all over the world and put their time together to sing this song, it's just amazing, just amazing.”