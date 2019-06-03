

CTV Atlantic





A boating trip on Seven Mile Lake turned into a tragedy this weekend when a missing man was found dead.

Musquash Fire Department said they received an emergency call about an overturned boat on Saturday just after 4 p.m.

“Firefighters arrived on scene at Seven Mile Lake, approximately seven kilometres north of Lepreau, and established that a boat operated by two men had capsized while taking part in an organized fishing tournament,” said Lt. Rick Else, the public information officer for the Musquash Fire Department said in a news release. “One of the two individuals was able to swim to shore, however the other man was unaccounted for.”

The remote location of the incident prompted Musquash to request assistance from St. George Fire Department, the RCMP, public safety enforcement officers, and Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue.

Three boats were deployed during the search – two from Musquash and one from St. George.

“The lake, shoreline and surrounding areas of the incident were searched until dark on Saturday and organizations returned to the scene early Sunday morning to continue their search,” said Else. “The victim was located by the RCMP Dive Team early Sunday afternoon.”