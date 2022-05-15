Musquodoboit area wildfire 90 per cent contained; crews returning Sunday

A wildfire in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area is now 90 per cent contained, according to a Twitter post by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The tweet from DNR just after 9 p.m. Saturday says the fire is estimated to cover 52 hectares of land.

The fire was estimated to be 20 hectares in size when crews first responded to the area on Friday.

On Saturday, responding crews included an incident response team, 15 firefighters and three Halifax Regional Fire tankers.

CHAPLIN: Fire is estimated to cover 52 hectares and is 90% contained. Crews are gearing down for the night and will return in the morning. This is the final update for tonight. — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 15, 2022

YARMOUTH COUNTY WILDFIRE

Crews have also been battling a wildfire near Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County since Monday night.

The wildfire had spread to 3,100 hectares, but in a Twitter post Saturday around 9 p.m., DNR said the fire was 100 per cent contained.

"Residents may still see and smell small amounts of smoke in the area but this is normal for an active fire scene," read the tweet from DNR.

The department says crews are returning Sunday to investigate any hot spots in the area.

Members of Canada Task Force 5 Heavy Urban Search & Rescue assisting @NS_DNRR at wildfire site near Horseshoe Lake, Yarmouth County. These members are providing infrared and conventional imaging Remote Piloted Aircraft System flights early Sunday. @Safety_Canada pic.twitter.com/e6RdjzMjEj — Halifax Fire (@hfxfire) May 15, 2022

PROVINCEWIDE BURN RESTRICTIONS

DNR announced a provincewide no-burn order for the second day in a row Saturday.

In a tweet, the department says open fires, like burning brush or backyard campfires, are not permitted in the province.

Nova Scotia's burn restrictions are updated daily at 2 p.m.