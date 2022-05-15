Musquodoboit area wildfire 90 per cent contained; crews returning Sunday

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as 'racially motived violent extremism.'

Police walk by a small memorial as they investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island