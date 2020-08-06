HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking people in the Musquodoboit Harbour area to remain inside their homes as they search for an armed man.

Few details have been released, but police tweeted at 10:27 a.m. Thursday that they are responding to an “incident of an armed man” in Musquodoboit Harbour.

Residents in the community are being asked to remain inside their homes or shelter in place.

Please do not approach him if you see him. Call 911 to report anything suspicious.



We are asking residents of #MusquodoboitHarbour to stay inside their homes or shelter in place. The armed man may be in the Forest Hill Extension or areas in #ColeHarbour — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) August 6, 2020

Police say it’s also possible the armed man could be in the Forest Hill Extension or Cole Harbour areas, though they are not asking residents in those communities to remain inside at this time.

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Andrew Delaney. A photo or physical description of the suspect has not been released.

Police say Delaney is driving a black Dodge quad cab truck with Nova Scotia licence plate GJV 130. The truck has “Undercut Landscaping” on its back window.

Police say Delaney should not be approached if spotted and residents should call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story. More to come.