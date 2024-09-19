ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    Mussels with white wine and chorizo

    CML Kitchen 2020
    Ingredients:

    • 1 lb mussels
    • 1/4 diced tomatoes
    • 1/4 cup diced chorizo sausage
    • 1 tbsp garlic
    • 1/2 cup white wine
    • 1 tbsp olive oil

    Directions:

    1. Heat a medium pot over medium high heat.
    2. Add the olive oil, tomato, garlic and chorizo.
    3. Cook for 2 minutes.
    4. Add the mussels, deglaze with white wine, cover and steam for 4 minutes.
    5. Serve with crusty bread.

