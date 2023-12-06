ATLANTIC
    • Myles Goodwyn's family issues statement following his death

    The family of late April Wine lead singer Myles Goodwyn has issued a statement following his death over the weekend.

    "Our family would like to thank everyone for the beautiful tributes and messages of support and love at this difficult time,” begins the statement.

    “Myles journeyed to the stars peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by loved ones. He leaves behind his wife Kim Goodwyn, his children Amber and Aaron from his first marriage to Physllis Pascas, and son Cary from his second marriage to Lisa Blond."

    The family suggests those looking to honour Goodwyn’s memory make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

