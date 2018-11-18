

CTV Atlantic





Residents living near Salisbury, New Brunswick reported hearing a series of explosions this weekend. While the sounds from the blasts were loud and clear, what isn’t clear is what happened.

“There was a really large bang,” describes Boundary Creek resident Derrick Wilson. “So I went outside and looked around and all my neighbours, like everyone, six or seven people were out looking around to see what happened.”

RCMP and Salisbury Fire responded to the call at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, after receiving reports of series of explosions in a gravel pit near the 100th block of Upper Mountain Road in Boundary Creek.

Donna Smith was watching a movie at the time, but even with her TV on full volume, she says the blasts were overpowering.

“I could hear the whole bang over this movie, my windows shook and just shook the whole house,” says Smith.

Neighbours are all equally confuse, and still questioning what happened.

“People are saying it might have been an earthquake or dynamite I guess,” says resident Connor Wallace.

Speculation on Facebook was that someone had set off sticks of dynamite in the snow, but that has not been confirmed by the RCMP.

RCMP say when they arrived at the scene, they found three distinctive areas where it looked like explosions could have gone off, but they wouldn’t comment on the cause of the explosion.

The series of blasts were felt more than two miles away from the gravel pit, leading residents to say it could have been much worse.

“Someone could’ve gotten hurt with that much power,” says resident Bruce Wortman.

And others say the fear of the unknown is what’s worrying them the most.

“It concerns me because I don’t know what it was yet. Me and my wife come walk here all the time,” says Derrick Wilson.

“I would appreciate if they would come tell us what’s going on,” adds Donna Smith.

They are all sure what they felt, just not what it was. Something that remains a mystery to the residents of Boundary Creek, with many questions still unanswered.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.