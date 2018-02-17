

CTV Atlantic





A couple has solved the mystery of a missing portable toilet in Nova Scotia that flooded the internet two weeks ago.

The two were out walking their dog on a wilderness trail in the picturesque community of Dutch Settlement, northeast of Halifax, when they spotted the potty early Saturday morning.

They say their dog was the one who sniffed out where the blue Royal Flush toilet had been dumped a short distance from a walking path. They say the toilet appeared to be covered with brush.

Nova Scotia RCMP said the toilet was stolen from a worksite in the community sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31.

The toilet is described as being blue, with a white roof and red trim. A logo with Royal Flush and telephone number is attached to it. Fortunately, the portable toilet was unoccupied at the time of its theft.

The finders tell CTV News they wish to remain anonymous, but their crime fighting dog is now interested in joining the RCMP canine unit.