A Nova Scotia woman’s public plea to find the owners of a long-forgotten photo collection has paid off, and some of the priceless heirlooms are already back in the hands of their rightful owners.

“It’s really an unbelievable story,” says Nancy Taylor. “It’s one that I’ll always cherish, and being able to help another family with getting their heirlooms, that’s where my heart is.”

Taylor bought her home in the north end of Dartmouth four years ago, but she never ventured into the attic. Her son recently decided to explore the space and was surprised to find a suitcase filled with old photographs.

From baby pictures and formal portraits to wedding photos, Taylor was determined to identify the people in the prints, which date back to the 1950s and 1960s.

She contacted the previous homeowner, but they didn’t have any answers, so she decided to take her story public.

Phone calls and messages came pouring in to the newsroom after Taylor’s story aired on CTV Atlantic, and with their help, many of the people in the photographs have now been identified.

Taylor learned many of the people in the photos are members of a large extended family, which includes Angela Wertman.

“It’s all part of this giant Wournell family and we have a long history in Nova Scotia,” says Wertman. “And just to get an original photograph back, sometimes all you have are memories, and if you have photographic memories, it just means that much more."

Wertman says she immediately recognized her Uncle Billy and Aunt Anne in one of the wedding photos as she watched Taylor’s story.

“My Aunt Anne unfortunately passed away about 14 years ago, so she’s no longer with us,” says Wertman. “My Uncle Billy happens to be making a trip down here later this year and I think it will absolutely mean the world to him to get an original wedding photograph back.”

Taylor is also arranging to mail some of the photographs to Yarmouth resident Deborah Goodwin, whose parents’ photos were included in the collection.

“What I plan to do with them is give them to probably my aunts and uncles,” says Goodwin. “I will keep the wedding photo maybe -- see to it my sisters get copies -- but it sounds like my aunts recognize a lot more of the people than I do, so I’ll see to it that whoever wants some mementoes gets them.”

While some questions have been answered, it remains a mystery as to how the suitcase of old memories ended up tucked away in the attic for years.

Taylor also says some people in the photographs have yet to be identified, and she hopes they too will be reunited with their rightful owners someday.

For now, she is happy to have been able to identify all the blushing brides and happy grooms, and to see the precious mementoes back in the hands of families that will cherish them.

“It was all the wedding photos,” says the bride-to-be. “Those were the ones that my heart wanted to place in the rightful hands and they’ve all, to my knowledge, got homes.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace