HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have charged an 18-year-old man from Maisonnette, N.B. with aggravated assault and mischief following a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on September 13, members of the Caraquet RCMP responded to a residence on Chaleur Street in Maisonnette, where a 51-year-old man had suffered stab wounds.

The victim was able to leave the residence and was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say initially the suspect refused to cooperate with police, but after two hours came out of the home and was arrested.

18-year-old Louis Remi Cormier appeared before a judge on a tele-remand on Sunday, and was charged with aggravated assault.

An additional charge of mischief was laid on Monday in Caraquet Provincial Court.

Cormer has been sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment and is scheduled to return to court on October 9.

The investigation is ongoing.