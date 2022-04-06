N.B. allocates $22 million for research projects aimed at supporting aging seniors
New Brunswick will be trying out 26 different research projects aimed at understanding gender impacts, as well as other challenges, faced by seniors in the province.
Funding announced Wednesday will see about $22.6 million allocated towards the Healthy Seniors Pilot Project, which the province says aims to learn how to foster healthy aging, increase independence and quality of life, ensure seniors are enabled to live safety and securely in their homes with appropriate support and care, and to disseminate best practices.
The 26 new projects have been selected to support the following outcomes:
- Four projects: Improve social and physical environments to foster healthy aging by designing spaces, systems, and infrastructure to enable seniors to live independently and healthily.
- Three projects: Reduce health inequalities by promoting access to health and social support among those who speak a minority language, people in rural communities and seniors with specific health conditions.
- Three projects: Initiatives which support a healthy lifestyle, wellness, independence and a good quality of life by providing support for physical activity, nutrition, injury prevention, and mental wellness.
- Seven projects: Using supportive technologies to foster healthy aging by integrating emerging and existing technology into the range of health and social support services and equipment that seniors and /or their caregivers can use in their homes and care facilities.
- Nine projects: Create innovative care pathways to improve options, access, timeliness, and efficiencies when delivering health and social support services.
“These research projects are important for our province and our country,” said Social Development Minister Bruce Fitchin a news release. “Because New Brunswick has one of the highest percentage of seniors in the country, our province is an ideal environment in which to study the needs of seniors and to research the best ways we can help them stay healthy, either in their own homes or in care facilities.”
The pilot project is part of a $75-million federal-provincial agreement jointly led by the departments of Social Development and Health, through the Seniors and Health Aging Secretariat.
“Seniors want to stay active members of society and these applied research projects are aimed at improving their quality of life whether they live at home or in a care facility,” said New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.
“These projects lay the groundwork for the dissemination of evidenced-based best practices in supporting healthy aging in our province and for the benefit of the whole country.”
Kamal Khera, the federal minister of seniors, says the new project will help better understand the unique challenges faced by seniors, while increasing their independence and quality of life.
“Seniors want to live in their communities, and as a government, we are taking action to foster healthy aging to support seniors to stay longer in their own homes,” said Khera.
This is the third and final series of projects to receive funding under the pilot project. The previous rounds in 2018 and 2020 involved funding of $49.9 million towards 40 applied research projects.
