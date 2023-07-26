N.B. Anglophone Education system doubles down on French
The Department of Education came out with eight recommendations for the Anglophone education system's upcoming school year.
"One of the things we're going to do is hire teachers under contract,” said N.B. Education Minister, Bill Hogan.
“So that we know in certain areas and districts will help identify those schools that teacher X will be available on any given day to replace the first teacher that's absent,” Hogan said.
“If there's no teacher that's absent then we'll have that teacher available to work with individual students,” he said.
Some of those recommendations include hiring supply teachers to be added for additional school staff, and to support foundational skills, more teachers will be hired for literacy and numeracy development.
The recommendations also included establishing a Centre of Excellence for Language Learning, to strengthen French language learning in the Anglophone education system.
"It's a central hub where educators can have direct access experts, researchers, resources, etc,” said Dr. Tiffany Bastin, assistant deputy minister of the Anglophone education system and co-chair of the executive steering committee.
“In one area so it's easier to access, there will be a fulltime educator who will be the kind of knowledge translator and can connect,” Bastin said.
"Part of this center of excellence is to provide those resources online with authentic learning opportunities,” Hogan said.
“Ones that aren't just based on particular areas where they can practice that,” he said.
The education minister could not provide data on hiring targets for the recommended roles.
"Currently we're working with each individual districts to see what their needs are and how best we can meet their needs,” Hogan said.
“Currently with the funds we have available and we'll see how we can augment that as we move forward,” he said.
Minister Hogan couldn't give a cost for implementing the new recommendations, saying that it's already built into the province's budget.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Meet the 7 rookie MPs joining Justin Trudeau's cabinet
Seven rookie MPs have been promoted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet following a major reshuffling Wednesday. Who are the new faces? CTVNews.ca dove into their bios to learn more.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Canada marks highest emissions on record during unprecedented wildfire season
The unprecedented Canadian wildfires burning throughout the country this year, which have drifted smoke across continents, led to the highest emissions on record for the country by the end of June, according to a European weather monitoring service.
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A crucial system of ocean currents is heading for a collapse that 'would affect every person on the planet'
A vital system of ocean currents could collapse within a few decades if the world continues to pump out planet-heating pollution, scientists are warning – an event that would be catastrophic for global weather and 'affect every person on the planet.'
Canada shows its mettle with wild comeback win over Ireland at Women's World Cup
It's early days at the FIFA Women's World Cup, but Canada showed its mettle Wednesday in a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland that signalled the Olympic champion may have plenty more to say at the tournament.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
Toronto
-
'Unusual delay' strands Toronto-bound travellers overseas for nearly 40 hours
Travellers bound for Toronto were stranded overseas for nearly 40 hours this week after an Air Transat flight experienced an “unusual delay.”
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Paul Bernardo transfer: How correctional services prepared for public reaction
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
-
Leslieville health centre vows to address safety concerns after bystander shot
The head of a community health centre in Leslieville said they are committed to working with the area residents and business owners to identify local safety concerns and advocate for “real action” after a mother of two from the area was fatally shot just steps away.
Calgary
-
‘We are deeply sorry’: Calgary Stampede admits knowledge of decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
-
Alberta government says clinic offering faster doctor access for a fee is an outlier
The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging its patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any clinic that follows suit.
-
Calgary Flames sign first-round draft pick Samuel Honzek to entry-level contract
The Calgary Flames have signed 2023 first-round pick Samuel Honzek to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Montreal
-
Montreal police officer stabbed while trying to detain man near daycare
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after he was stabbed while attempting to detain a suspect. Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher arrived at the scene and told reporters the incident happened during an intervention.
-
'Huge kettle of fish' faces new transport minister Pablo Rodriguez
Pablo Rodriguez has been sworn in as Canada's new transport minister as part of a major cabinet shuffle, taking the baton on a raft of turbulent issues as the aviation sector emerges from a period of crisis.
-
Quebec judge denies request to appeal decision maintaining school prayer space ban
The Quebec Court of Appeal has refused to allow a Muslim organization and a civil rights group to appeal a lower court decision maintaining the province's ban on prayer spaces in public schools.
Edmonton
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother
A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening.
-
Come on Barbie, let's go shopping: Barbie pop-up opens in West Edmonton Mall
As Barbie-fever continues across the globe, fans of the iconic doll can check out a new Barbie pop-up shop at the Indigo store in West Edmonton Mall.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness says argument preceded Sudbury hit and run, victim seriously injured
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Moonlight Beach Road in Greater Sudbury.
-
Pair charged in connection with boating crash that killed Sudbury youth
Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.
-
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
London
-
200 videos of women recorded without their knowledge: LPS
A Fergus man has been charged by London police after more than 200 videos of women and digital images of suspected child porn were seized.
-
Hit-and-run trial reveals Bleck’s fingerprints on car, defence questions timing
On Wednesday, jurors heard from a forensic identification officer who identified fingerprints from the vehicle in question.
-
Memorial service planned for police dog killed in line of duty
A memorial service has been planned for a Woodstock, Ont. police dog that was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple Manitoba communities under tornado watch
Residents in multiple communities in central Manitoba are asked to keep a close eye on the sky, as a tornado watch is in effect.
-
Shoal Lake 40 First Nation launching lawsuit against Winnipeg, federal government for harms caused by aqueduct
An Anishinaabe community in northwestern Ontario is suing the federal government and the City of Winnipeg, claiming it hasn't been compensated for a diversion to supply Manitoba's capital with clean water a century ago that resulted in it being cut off from road access.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffiti
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT to resume with 8 single-car trains, parallel R1 service
Service on Ottawa's LRT will resume Monday but riders will be on single-car trains to begin with and R1 bus service will continue to run.
-
Kanata-Carleton MP Sudds appointed to federal cabinet
Kanata-Carleton MP Jenna Sudds has been appointed the new minister of families, children and social development.
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillors plan to delay spending, hike parking fees amid budget shortfall
During a special committee meeting on Tuesday, Saskatoon city councillors voted in favour of raising hourly parking fees and delaying spending in an effort to bridge an anticipated $51 million budget.
-
'Jittery as hell': Saskatoon woman shaken after witnessing her nephew's stabbing
The stabbing of a teenager in downtown Saskatoon last week has left one family in shock and looking for answers.
-
Saskatoon police say man and woman were assaulted by machete-wielding attacker
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were allegedly assaulted early Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Cheers to public artwork: Vancouver councillors save Storm Brewing's ill-fated mural
Days after a brewery in East Vancouver was told it had to remove its decade-old mural due to by-law violations, city council stepped into save the public artwork.
-
Explosion in Langley, B.C., mall parking lot not suspicious, RCMP say
An explosion that shocked shoppers outside a mall in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday does not appear to be suspicious, according to the RCMP.
-
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
'Special' council meeting surrounding report on Regina city hall encampment to be held
A special city council meeting will take place Thursday surrounding the homeless encampment set up around Regina’s city hall, the city said on Wednesday.
-
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents show
Windows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Regina's central library to find a temporary home earlier than planned
The Regina Public Library (RPL) is moving forward with plans to temporarily relocate its main branch.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island reopens to single-lane traffic
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the highway has partially reopened after crews repaired a damaged crane following a period of high winds.
-
B.C. provides relief for ranchers as drought causes hay scarcity
Tuesday’s damp weather was a rare respite for Comox Valley cattle rancher Brad Chappell, who is struggling with the lack of feed due to drought conditions. "This is the toughest year for sure that we’ve seen."