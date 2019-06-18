

The New Brunswick government is following the lead of other jurisdictions and scrapping front licence plates in the province.

New Brunswick's public safety minister announced Tuesday that as of July 15, front plates won't be required on passenger and light commercial vehicles.

“It's what the people wanted,” said Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart. “Most vehicles aren't designed anymore for licence plates.”

Urquhart says he consulted with provincial governments from Nova Scotia and P.E.I., two provinces that don't require passenger vehicles to have front plates.

He believes it's the right move, despite the fact it doesn't save any money.

With the province saying the removal of front plates won't equate to savings for government or consumers, the change is drawing mixed reviews from motorists.

“I think it's a great idea,” said Peter Craig. “I drove for years in Alberta without it and had no problems. And I think it's an extra cost.”

Others disagree.

“If there's no financial change, I would like to see them on both front and back,” said Bronwyn Gallagher.

Driving instructor Sean Daly has some safety concerns about the move.

“I think it serves a purpose having them on the front and removing them, it doesn't serve a purpose,” said Daly. “It doesn't help law enforcement.”

The New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police says they expressed their concerns to government.

“Identification of cars will be a little bit harder, but they'll adapt,” Alain Laing told CTV News.

“Along with adjustment, it's going to take us some time to see how positive or negative it ends up being,” Daly said.

The Tories are also considering reducing the frequency of motor vehicle inspections from yearly to every two years.

“If you have a vehicle on the highway, that vehicle is your responsibility,” said Urquhart.“It's not government's responsibility to tell you whether your vehicle's safe.”

But that's still being considered. As for front plates, the government says it will see how the change rolls out, and reassess if safety becomes an issue.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jessica Ng.